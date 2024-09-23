Derrick Henry “felt a little good” about playing well in Dallas

Ravens running back Derrick Henry lives and works out in Dallas during the offseason, so there were some who expected the Cowboys to pursue Henry when he became a free agent this offseason.

Henry never got a call, though, and his only game in Dallas this season came when the Ravens visited on Sunday. The Cowboys got a healthy dose of what they’re missing.

Henry ran 25 times for 151 yards and two touchdowns in a 28-25 win. The Cowboys did their best to rally as they cut Baltimore’s lead down from 28-6 in the fourth quarter, but they only ran for 51 yards in the game and a more effective rushing attack might have allowed them to avoid the need for a furious comeback.

After the game, Henry said there was a little extra pep in his step due to the location of the game.

“I hold myself to a high standard. I definitely wanted to come out here and be able to have an impact to give us a chance to win by the way I played,” Henry said, via the team’s website. “Being in Dallas – this is where the offseason is where I spend most of my time in the offseason. It felt a little good today for sure.”

In his own postgame comments, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said the team couldn’t afford Henry under the salary cap when asked about not pursuing him this offseason. That shortfall was a costly one for the Cowboys on Sunday.