Derrick Henry: I felt pretty good about that play all week

If anyone still wondered why the Ravens signed running back Derrick Henry this offseason, they just needed to see the team’s first offensive play on Sunday night.

Henry took a handoff from Lamar Jackson, made one cut and sprinted 87 yards for a touchdown that epitomized the kind of big plays that Henry has provided since entering the NFL. The Ravens rolled to a 35-10 win from there and Henry said after the game that he was “anticipating” that kind of start.

Henry said he “felt pretty good about that play all week” and he finished the night with 199 yards on 24 carries, which made for an easy answer when he was asked if he feels comfortable in the Ravens offense.

“If today doesn’t show that I’m used to it I’m comfortable, then I don’t know what else to say,” Henry said, via a transcript from the team. “It’s been fun. We didn’t start the way we wanted to, but like I told those guys, this is why I came here, because of the culture. Our back is against the wall, 0-2, we just kept believing; we kept fighting and now we’re back where we want to be, and let’s just keep building on this one in all three phases.”

Henry now leads the league in rushing with 480 yards in his first four games as a Raven. He’s picked up 350 of those yards in the last two games and that’s a big reason why the Ravens are 2-2 after opening with a pair of losses. It’s also a big reason why the team looks like it is going to be difficult to handle over the final 13 weeks of the regular season.