Derrick Henry: Last weekend “definitely” added a little more fuel

In general, Titans running back Derrick Henry has gotten off to a slow start in 2023. But last week’s loss to Cleveland was particularly rough.

Henry recorded just 20 yards on 11 carries in the 27-3 loss. It’s only the fifth time in his career that he’s averaged under 2.0 yards per carry on at least 10 attempts in a single game.

So, Henry and the Titans are looking to rebound in a big way against the Bengals on Sunday.

“I am always motivated to play the next game,” Henry said on Thursday, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website. “Last weekend, it was rough. We didn’t have much success. … But at the end of the day, I am always going to be locked in, I’m always going to be focused on my job and what I have to do. I am going to go out there and play my best.

“Did last weekend add a little more fuel? Definitely.”

Henry added that he’s looking to improve and have success moving forward.

“It takes all 11 -- everybody focused, having the will to get off the line of scrimmage, create space, us finishing runs, guys going in there and digging out safeties and DBs,” Henry said. “[The Bengals] have had success against us the last couple of games, and we just have to be better focused and get into drives, and everybody do what they are supposed to.”

When Tennessee played Cincinnati last year, Henry was held to just 38 yards on 17 carries in a 20-16 loss.