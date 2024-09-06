Derrick Henry scores first touchdown of 2024, Ravens lead Chiefs 7-0

The Ravens have scored the first touchdown of the 2024 NFL season.

Derrick Henry punched in his first touchdown with Baltimore — a 5-yard run that gave the Ravens a 7-0 lead with 8:14 left in the first quarter.

Kansas City’s defense put Baltimore in unfavorable positions early in the possession. But quarterback Lamar Jackson evaded pressure on third-and-11 to find running back Justice Hill on the right side. Hill did the rest for an 18-yard gain, moving the chains.

Then Baltimore converted third-and-9 with Jackson’s 19-yard pass to Zay Flowers over the middle, moving down to Kansas City’s 33-yard line.

Jackson then converted a third-and-1 by keeping the ball instead of handing it off to Henry, gaining 11 yards. On the next play, Jackson took a designed run 8 yards down to Kansas City’s 5-yard line.

Henry then punched it in for the lead.

Notably, there were three penalties on Baltimore’s offensive tackles lining up too far into the backfield — one was accepted, one was declined, and one offset with a defensive pass interference foul.