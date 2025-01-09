Derwin James is the AFC defensive player of the month

Chargers safety Derwin James is back in the playoffs and he’ll be trying to sustain a strong stretch of play when he hits the field against the Texans on Saturday.

James had 28 tackles, seven tackles for loss, three sacks, an interceptions, two passes defensed, and a fumble recovery in the final six games of the regular season. The Chargers won four of those six games to nail down the fifth seed in the AFC postseason tournament.

It also nailed down AFC defensive player of the month honors for James. It’s the second time that he has received the award with the other coming in November 2022.

James finished the regular season with 93 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, an interception, seven passes defensed and a fumble recovery.