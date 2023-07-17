DeSean Jackson: I haven’t retired from the NFL

DeSean Jackson isn’t ready to hang up his cleats just yet.

Jackson posted “Did it my way 15 years strong!! Neva anotha like it!” to his Instagram account over the weekend and many people interpreted that to be news of his retirement from the NFL. Jackson went back on social media to say that is not the case, however.

“They reaching my last post wasn’t a retirement post! I just had to get some stuff off my chest! Y’all will know when the Boi retire!” Jackson wrote on Instagram.

Jackson had nine catches for 153 yards in seven games for the Ravens last season. He has 641 catches, 11,263 receiving yards, 58 receiving touchdowns, four rushing touchdowns, and four punt return touchdowns in 183 career games.