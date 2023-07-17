 Skip navigation
NASCAR Cup Series Crayon 301 - Qualifying
Playoff 'dogfight' has several feeling the heat after New Hampshire
AUTO: JUL 17 NASCAR Cup Series Crayon 301
What drivers said after Cup race at New Hampshire
Day 6 - Para Athletics World Championships Paris 2023
U.S. wins 10 golds, 39 medals at Para track and field worlds, led by Jaydin Blackwell

NASCAR Cup Series Crayon 301 - Qualifying
Playoff ‘dogfight’ has several feeling the heat after New Hampshire
AUTO: JUL 17 NASCAR Cup Series Crayon 301
What drivers said after Cup race at New Hampshire
Day 6 - Para Athletics World Championships Paris 2023
U.S. wins 10 golds, 39 medals at Para track and field worlds, led by Jaydin Blackwell

DeSean Jackson: I haven’t retired from the NFL

  
Published July 17, 2023 05:36 PM

DeSean Jackson isn’t ready to hang up his cleats just yet.

Jackson posted “Did it my way 15 years strong!! Neva anotha like it!” to his Instagram account over the weekend and many people interpreted that to be news of his retirement from the NFL. Jackson went back on social media to say that is not the case, however.

“They reaching my last post wasn’t a retirement post! I just had to get some stuff off my chest! Y’all will know when the Boi retire!” Jackson wrote on Instagram.

Jackson had nine catches for 153 yards in seven games for the Ravens last season. He has 641 catches, 11,263 receiving yards, 58 receiving touchdowns, four rushing touchdowns, and four punt return touchdowns in 183 career games.