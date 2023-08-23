Deshaun Watson: Browns have given me the keys to the offense

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is expected to be on the field for the team’s final postseason outing this week and that will give him more of a chance to put his stamp on the team’s offense.

Watson was limited to six games because of a suspension in his first season with the Browns and it was his first game action for any team since the 2020 season, so it was no surprise that the offense never got into sync with Watson on the field. On Wednesday, Watson said that more time with head coach Kevin Stefanski and offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt has allowed him to take more ownership of what the team is doing offensively.

“AVP and Kevin gave me the keys and they’re letting me control a lot of things that we do on the field. . . . That comes over time,” Watson said, via Cleveland.com. “Me understanding this offense. Understanding what they want to do and what schemes we want to do in the run game and the passing game. Just being able to build that trust, build that ownership up, taking control of the offense and being on the field and being that coach and player at the same time.”

Watson led the league in passing yards in 2020 and the Browns are banking on a return to full-time status leading to a return to form for their quarterback.