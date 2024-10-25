 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_facemasknocallv2_241025.jpg
Why aren’t facemask no-calls reviewable in NFL?
nbc_pft_bearscommanders_241025.jpg
Commanders shouldn’t push Daniels with rib injury
nbc_pft_cowboysfanstour_241025.jpg
Cowboys’ practice facility tours a distraction?

Other PFT Content

San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Deshaun Watson having surgery today to repair ruptured Achilles tendon

  
Published October 25, 2024 12:29 PM

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is ready for his Achilles surgery.

Watson will have his ruptured Achilles tendon surgery repaired today, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Players typically need about nine months to return from a torn Achilles, and NFL training camps will be opening in nine months. So Watson is likely to be right on the borderline of being ready when camps open.

What’s unclear is whether Watson will be in camp with the Browns — or any other team. His play has been terrible, and the Browns know they’ve alienated many of their fans by signing a player who was accused of sexual assault and harassment by more than 20 female massage therapists. It’s possible that the Browns will cut their losses and that no other team will want him, either.

What’s clear is that Watson still has plenty of money coming his way from the Browns. The five-year, $230 million contract the team gave him was fully guaranteed and goes through the 2026 season.