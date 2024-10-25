Deshaun Watson having surgery today to repair ruptured Achilles tendon

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is ready for his Achilles surgery.

Watson will have his ruptured Achilles tendon surgery repaired today, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Players typically need about nine months to return from a torn Achilles, and NFL training camps will be opening in nine months. So Watson is likely to be right on the borderline of being ready when camps open.

What’s unclear is whether Watson will be in camp with the Browns — or any other team. His play has been terrible, and the Browns know they’ve alienated many of their fans by signing a player who was accused of sexual assault and harassment by more than 20 female massage therapists. It’s possible that the Browns will cut their losses and that no other team will want him, either.

What’s clear is that Watson still has plenty of money coming his way from the Browns. The five-year, $230 million contract the team gave him was fully guaranteed and goes through the 2026 season.