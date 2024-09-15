 Skip navigation
Deshaun Watson rushing touchdown gives Browns 7-0 lead

  
Published September 15, 2024 01:31 PM

The Browns have gotten on the board first in Sunday’s matchup with the Jaguars.

Cleveland ended a marathon of a first drive with a 1-yard touchdown run by quarterback Deshaun Watson, giving the club a 7-0 lead.

The Browns went 89 yards in 16 plays, taking 9:14 off the clock.

Watson completed a pair of passes to Elijah Moore early on in the drive to push the Browns into Jacksonville territory — including a 22-yard strike on third-and-5.

While Watson took a sack in the red zone, the Jaguars were flagged for roughing the passer after a completion on third-and-14 to move the chains and set Cleveland up at the 2-yard line.

A play later, Watson took a designed run into the end zone for his first rushing touchdown of the season.

Watson was 7-of-8 passing for 83 yards on Cleveland’s first drive.