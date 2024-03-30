Deshaun Watson says his rehab is “in a good spot”

Deshaun Watson threw last week, the first time he’s done that since his season-ending right shoulder injury. Browns General Manager Andrew Berry said at the annual owners meetings that the quarterback is on track to return for the start of the season.

Watson, too, was upbeat about his progress during his “QB Unplugged” podcast with quarterbacks coach Quincy Avery on Saturday.

“The situation is good,” Watson said, via Jeff Schudel of the News-Herald. “We’re in a great spot, right where we need to be. We have plenty of time to ramp up the throwing sessions and things like that, but everything is going pretty smooth.

“As long as I’m feeling well and the doctors and [physical therapists] and everyone are on the same page, we’re in a good spot.”

Watson didn’t provide any other details about his rehab, including how often he is throwing or at what distance.

Coach Kevin Stefanski said this week that Watson could be far enough along to throw to the team’s receivers during organized team activities.

Watson was diagnosed with a micro tear in his right rotator cuff in September before fracturing the shoulder Nov. 12 in a game against the Ravens. He underwent surgery Nov. 21 to replace the displaced fracture to the glenoid.

Watson, 28, has played only 12 of a possible 34 games since the trade from Houston. The Browns are 8-4 in those games.

Joe Flacco replaced Watson late last season and led the Browns to the postseason, and with Flacco opting to go to the Colts in free agency, the Browns signed Jameis Winston as Watson’s backup.