Deshaun Watson unsure if he’ll be able to play on Sunday

As the Browns get ready for their Week 9 matchup with the Cardinals, there’s still plenty of uncertainty with their starting quarterback.

Deshaun Watson told reporters on Thursday that he’s unsure if he’ll be able to play on Sunday.

“Just following the medical protocols and we’ll just go from there,” Watson said in his press conference.

Watson was officially a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice with his right shoulder injury that he suffered in Week 3. He said his shoulder responded fine after the day’s work.

“It’s getting better each and every day,” Watson said. “The arrow is going up. The process has been very, very good. And we’re just steady, going day to day and making sure that we’re doing everything we can to build that strength and everything.”

Watson noted that after his limited playing time against the Colts, resting last week likely helped.

“I guess it did,” Watson said. “The biggest thing was, they don’t want to put me in a spot where I re-injure the shoulder. So, there’s a fine line that you’ve got to play with. And you’ve got to make sure you’re doing all the stuff that you need before you go back out there.”

Watson said there are hurdles he has to clear so that he’ll be officially ready to get back to play, but he declined to share exactly what they are. He also didn’t give a percentage on the way he feels right now. He reiterated multiple times that he and the organization are on the same page when it comes to his injury and return.

“I told the guys I was ready Indianapolis week. That was my decision and, look, I wasn’t ready,” Watson said. “So, I tried to jump the gun a little bit and it didn’t go our way. So, at the end of the day, you’ve got to listen to the experts.

“This is my first time dealing with this, so of course I know my body. So I’m keeping track of everything that I’m doing, letting them know what’s going on, and what’s good, what’s not good. So, I think we’ll all be on the same page and we’ll all feel right when that time comes.”

If Watson can’t start on Sunday, P.J. Walker will be behind center for Cleveland against Arizona.