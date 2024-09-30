Deshaun Watson: We’re not doing enough, it starts with me

The Browns were 20-16 losers to the Raiders on Sunday afternoon, but things might have been different if quarterback Deshaun Watson connected with wide receiver Amari Cooper for a big play late in the first half.

Cooper was open, but Watson’s pass never got there because it was delivered under heavy pressure from Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson. It was a third down and cameras caught Watson in an animated conversation with right tackle Dawand Jones, who was supposed to block Wilson, after the play. After the game, Watson said the outburst was about “just trying to be great” but the missed opportunity was the latest sign of how far from great the unit has been throughout the team’s 1-3 start.

“We’re not doing enough,” Watson said, via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. “So it starts with me. If I’m going to be the quarterback of this offense, we’ve all got to be all the way locked in, and right now we’re not doing enough to get the W. So you can put it on me for sure.”

Watson finished the day 24-of-32 for 176 yards, a touchdown and an interception on a day that did nothing to change the impression that the Browns are on the right track offensively. Watson’s right that those shortcomings will be put on his shoulders, but it’s unclear if the Browns can do anything to fix it.