Desmond Watson still has some weight-loss milestones to reach before he’s activated

  
Published August 6, 2025 09:45 AM

Desmond Watson, the defensive lineman who weighed in at 464 pounds at Florida’s pro day and became the heaviest player in NFL history when the Buccaneers signed him as an undrafted rookie. Has lost some weight. But not enough yet.

Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht said the team still wants him focused exclusively on his weight loss and conditioning before he’s ready to practice with the team.

“We have some milestones we want him to hit before we get him out there,” Licht said. “He’s doing a solid job getting there. That’s all I’ll say.”

The Buccaneers have placed Watson on the non-football illness list, and head coach Todd Bowles confirmed that his weight is the reason. It’s extremely unlikely that Watson will be able to earn a spot on the 53-player roster for the regular season, but he’s an intriguing prospect who might be able to contribute, eventually.