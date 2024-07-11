Detroit says economic impact of NFL draft topped $200 million

Why are cities trying so hard to persuade the NFL to bring the draft to town? Because it’s a boom to the local economy.

Visit Detroit and the Detroit Sports Commission said today that the 2024 NFL Draft generated a $213.6 million economic impact for the region, of which about three-fourths, $161.3 million, came from visitors who traveled from outside Southeast Michigan to spend money at Detroit hotels, restaurants and other businesses.

An estimated 775,000 people attended draft-related festivities, spending an average of $275 per person. Visitors came from all 50 states and 20 different countries.

After decades as a relatively small event, the league turned the draft into a popular TV show and then moved it out of New York City and turned it into a major event that cities across the country vie to host in hopes of bringing in significant tourism revenue. The 2025 NFL draft will be in Green Bay and the 2026 NFL draft will be in Pittsburgh. Washington, D.C., appears to be a frontrunner for the 2027 NFL draft.