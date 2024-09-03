Devin White limited with ankle injury; A.J. Brown, Landon Dickerson rest

The Eagles released their first injury report of the 2024 season on Tuesday.

Linebacker Devin White was a limited participant in practice ahead of what would be his first game with the team. White, who signed with the Eagles as a free agent this offseason, has an ankle injury.

Cornerback Isaiah Rodgers was the only other player limited by an injury. He’s dealing with a hand injury.

Two other Eagles were listed as limited, but rest was given as the reason why wide receiver A.J. Brown and left guard Landon Dickerson did not fully participate in practice.

The Eagles will fly to Brazil on Wednesday and they’re expected to have a walkthrough at Corinthians Arena in Sao Paolo on Thursday before facing the Packers in the NFL’s first South American game on Friday.