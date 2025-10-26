De’Von Achane puts Dolphins up 7-0

The Dolphins are off to a better start this week.

Running back De’Von Achane caught a three-yard touchdown from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on the team’s second offensive possession and the Dolphins are up 7-0 with 2:33 to play in the first quarter of Sunday’s game in Atlanta.

The Dolphins and Falcons traded punts to open the game and the Dolphins started their second drive with a 17-yard pass to Malik Washington. They drove 79 yards in total and got a helping hand from a pass interference penalty on Falcons corner Mike Hughes.

They also took care of business themselves on a fourth down when Ollie Gordon ran for just enough on a fourth-and-1 to keep the drive alive. Falcons head coach Raheem Morris challenged the spot, but the call stood and the Dolphins continued for the touchdown.