De’Von Achane returns to practice Monday, on track to play vs. Colts

There’s some positive news on the injury front for the Dolphins as they get their practice week started.

Head coach Mike McDaniel said running back De’Von Achane is set to practice on Monday for the first time since suffering a calf injury during training camp.

“I’ll be excited to see him. … He was having an unbelievable training camp,” McDaniel said in his press conference. “We’re still showing some of the stuff we were doing before he was out, so I think I’m expecting him to not miss a beat based on his tremendous offseason.”

This should be the first step in Achane solidifying his availability for Sunday’s season opener against the Colts.

“I would envision him being available for Week 1,” McDaniel said. “We’ve been very aggressive with treatment so there’s no setback. And that will be the focus, and if he doesn’t have any setbacks, he’ll be playing.”

The Dolphins will issue their first injury report of the week on Wednesday.

In 17 games last year, Achane rushed for 907 yards with six touchdowns, averaging 4.5 yards per carry. He also caught 78 passes for 592 yards with six TDs.