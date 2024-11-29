 Skip navigation
DeVonta Smith doesn’t know whether he will play Sunday

  
Published November 29, 2024 03:41 PM

Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) practiced for the second consecutive day, which could put him in line for a return Sunday.

Smith missed last week’s game against the Rams and was a non-participant in Wednesday’s practice. He was limited Thursday, and the Eagles will release their practice report and injury designations later Friday.

It seems likely the Eagles will list Smith as questionable considering he said he isn’t sure about his availability for the Ravens game.

“I don’t know yet. It’s still not my decision,” Smith said, via Chris Franklin of nj.com.

Smith added that even if it was his decision, he still wouldn’t know.

Cornerback Darius Slay (concussion) did not practice Friday and now has missed the entire week of practice. He was diagnosed with a concussion during last week’s game, and it seems likely he won’t play Sunday.

Isaiah Rodgers would fill in for Slay.