Dexter Lawrence on Giants fans booing team: I don’t respect it

Defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence gave Giants fans something to cheer about early in Sunday’s home game against the Vikings when he sacked Minnesota quarterback Sam Darnold, but the sound from the stands would soon change.

The Giants went from holding a 3-0 lead to losing 28-6 to the Vikings and the fans that didn’t leave well before the final whistle expressed their dissatisfaction with the team by booing the effort on the field. Lawrence was asked about the crowd’s reaction when he spoke to reporters in the locker room after the game.

“I don’t respect it, honestly,” Lawrence said, via Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports. “I get it, they want to see their team win. It’s just a rough patch. It is what it is.”

The Giants were 6-11 last year and their performance on Sunday showed no sign that they have solved the problems that contributed to that result, so it’s hard to fault anyone for having a negative response to what happened against the Vikings. The Giants are on the road until Week Four and more of the same the next two weeks will make for a welcome home that will rub Lawrence the wrong way.