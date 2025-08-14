Dillon Gabriel: I have no clue what will happen, I’m just where my feet are

Browns rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel has been dealing with a hamstring injury as of late, but may be getting some solid playing time this weekend.

Gabriel, a third-round pick in this year’s draft, was able to increase his participation in Wednesday’s joint practice with the Eagles. But after the session, he still wasn’t sure if he’d be able to play on Saturday afternoon.

“I don’t know if I can answer that question, but I will say, I do feel better from day one and it’s just been a good progression,” Gabriel said in his Wednesday press conference, via transcript from the team. “So, you just want to keep stacking it that way and keep feeling better. So, want to continue that trend.”

With Shedeur Sanders now dealing with an oblique injury, Gabriel might be able to take advantage and level the playing field after Sanders’ solid debut against the Panthers last week. But Gabriel isn’t necessarily thinking of it that way.

“I have no clue what’s going to happen. I’m just right where my feet are,” Gabriel said. “But time will tell, and we’ll see what happens, but that’s up to the coaches, and, you know, we got a lot of time up to that point.”

In his Thursday morning press conference, head coach Kevin Stefanski noted he wasn’t yet ready to name Gabriel the starter for Saturday’s game, noting that the club needs to see how the rookie responds to the day’s practice.