 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

replacerimage.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Williams, Odunze contract status?
nbc_pftpm_seymour_240709.jpg
Florio: Seymour, Brady interested in LV ownership
nbc_pftpm_joeburrow_240709.jpg
Burrow wants to play flag football in Olympics

Other PFT Content

Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

replacerimage.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Williams, Odunze contract status?
nbc_pftpm_seymour_240709.jpg
Florio: Seymour, Brady interested in LV ownership
nbc_pftpm_joeburrow_240709.jpg
Burrow wants to play flag football in Olympics

Other PFT Content

Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dion Dawkins: Josh Allen has been more verbal this offseason

  
Published July 11, 2024 02:41 PM

The Bills have made a lot of changes on the offensive side of the ball since the end of the 2023 season and that force the unit to move into some new directions this fall.

It’s also led to the most important player on the team to change the way he carried himself this offseason. During an appearance on The Herd, left tackle Dion Dawkins said that he’s been hearing more from Allen this offseason as the quarterback works to make sure that all of the new faces are on the same page as the returning ones.

“Josh is one of those guys that will do what it takes at that moment,” Dawkins said. “He’s definitely a barker when that times come. I’ve actually seen the bark a lot more this OTAs where he’s been very, very verbal, because our team is different. It’s different. We’ve got some young dudes that, when they come in, they see a little bit of success and they can change, so Josh is doing exactly what he should.”

The Bills have been Allen’s team for some time and this offseason only reinforced that the team is going to be built around him for years to come, so the more vocal Allen may become the standard in Buffalo.