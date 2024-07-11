Dion Dawkins: Josh Allen has been more verbal this offseason

The Bills have made a lot of changes on the offensive side of the ball since the end of the 2023 season and that force the unit to move into some new directions this fall.

It’s also led to the most important player on the team to change the way he carried himself this offseason. During an appearance on The Herd, left tackle Dion Dawkins said that he’s been hearing more from Allen this offseason as the quarterback works to make sure that all of the new faces are on the same page as the returning ones.

“Josh is one of those guys that will do what it takes at that moment,” Dawkins said. “He’s definitely a barker when that times come. I’ve actually seen the bark a lot more this OTAs where he’s been very, very verbal, because our team is different. It’s different. We’ve got some young dudes that, when they come in, they see a little bit of success and they can change, so Josh is doing exactly what he should.”

The Bills have been Allen’s team for some time and this offseason only reinforced that the team is going to be built around him for years to come, so the more vocal Allen may become the standard in Buffalo.