Diontae Johnson added to Thursday injury report

The Panthers added receiver Diontae Johnson to their injury report on Thursday.

Johnson did not participate in the day’s session with a groin issue. But the team noted that Johnson is expected to practice on Friday, which is a good sign for his potential availability in Week 4.

Johnson caught eight passes for 122 yards with a touchdown in last week’s victory over the Raiders. He’s even more critical to Carolina’s offense now with fellow receiver Adam Thielen going to injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

Quarterback Andy Dalton (ankle) remained on the injury report as a full participant.

Defensive end A’Shawn Robinson (knee) was upgraded from a non-participant to limited.

Cornerback Lonnie Johnson (hip), guard Damien Lewis (elbow), and defensive tackle Shy Tuttle (foot) remained non-participants.

Safety Nick Scott (quad) remained limited.

Outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney returned to practice after a rest day. Running back Chuba Hubbard was a full participant after he was limited on Wednesday for rest. And offensive tackle Taylor Moton did not practice as a rest day.