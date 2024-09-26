 Skip navigation
Diontae Johnson added to Thursday injury report

  
September 26, 2024

The Panthers added receiver Diontae Johnson to their injury report on Thursday.

Johnson did not participate in the day’s session with a groin issue. But the team noted that Johnson is expected to practice on Friday, which is a good sign for his potential availability in Week 4.

Johnson caught eight passes for 122 yards with a touchdown in last week’s victory over the Raiders. He’s even more critical to Carolina’s offense now with fellow receiver Adam Thielen going to injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

Quarterback Andy Dalton (ankle) remained on the injury report as a full participant.

Defensive end A’Shawn Robinson (knee) was upgraded from a non-participant to limited.

Cornerback Lonnie Johnson (hip), guard Damien Lewis (elbow), and defensive tackle Shy Tuttle (foot) remained non-participants.

Safety Nick Scott (quad) remained limited.

Outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney returned to practice after a rest day. Running back Chuba Hubbard was a full participant after he was limited on Wednesday for rest. And offensive tackle Taylor Moton did not practice as a rest day.