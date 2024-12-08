 Skip navigation
DJ Moore, D’Andre Swift active for Bears

  
Published December 8, 2024 03:00 PM

The Bears had a couple of big injury question marks on offense heading into Sunday’s game against the 49ers at Levi’s Stadium and both of them received positive answers.

Wide receiver DJ Moore and running back D’Andre Swift are both active for the road team. Both players were listed as questionable to play due to quad injuries.

Running back Roschon Johnson, offensive lineman Ryan Bates, and defensive back Elijah Hicks were ruled out on Friday. Wide receiver Tyler Scott, offensive lineman Larry Borom, defensive lineman Dominique Robinson, and defensive back Ameer Speed are also inactive.

The 49ers ruled left tackle Trent Williams out on Friday and defensive end Nick Bosa was downgraded from doubtful to out on Saturday. Quarterback Josh Dobbs, guard Aaron Banks, linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, cornerback Rock Ya-Sin, and running back Israel Abanikanda are the other scratches.