DJ Moore on lining up in the backfield: Just do it all and attack it

We’ll have to wait until the regular season to get a full picture of what Bears head coach Ben Johnson has planned for the team’s offense, but one sneak preview has come with the way he’s using wide receiver DJ Moore this summer.

Moore has been lining up in the backfield from time to time as the Bears try to find as many ways as possible to get the ball into the hands of one of their most dynamic players. On Monday, Moore said it has been “daunting” to learn a new position but added that it’s why he gets “paid the big bucks” so he’s going full speed in his embrace of the new twist to the offense.

‘‘Just be an athlete at this point,’’ Moore said, via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times. ‘‘Just do it all and just attack it.’’

The Bears will likely be deploying other wrinkles as they try to keep defenses from feeling comfortable during the 2025 season and it won’t be surprising if they’re also devoted to finding ways to maximize Moore’s contributions this fall.