DJ Moore, Rome Odunze return to Bears practice on Thursday

The Bears had their top two wide receivers back on the field for Thursday’s practice.

DJ Moore (shoulder) and Rome Odunze (ankle) were both listed as limited participants as the Bears continued their preparations for Sunday’s game against the Vikings. Moore and Odunze have appeared on injury reports several times this season, but neither player has missed a game.

Safety Jaquan Brisker (back), linebacker T.J. Edwards (hand, hamstring), guard Joe Thuney (rest), and wide receiver Jahdae Walker did not practice on Thursday.

Cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (shoulder) was a full participant after missing Wednesday’s practice. Defensive back Josh Blackwell (concussion), linebacker Ruben Hippolyte (knee), tight end Cole Kmet (back), defensive lineman Dominique Robinson (ankle), and running back D’Andre Swift (hip) were also full participants.