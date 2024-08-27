 Skip navigation
DJ Wonnum, Amare Barno will remain on Panthers PUP list

  
August 27, 2024

DJ Wonnum’s Panthers debut won’t take place in any of the team’s first four games.

According to multiple reports, Wonnum will remain on the physically unable to perform list through the team’s cut to 53 players on Tuesday. Wonnum, who signed with the Panthers this offseason, is recovering from a torn quad.

Wonnum’s not the only edge rusher who will be on the PUP list to start the year. Multiple reports say that Amare Barno will also miss at least the first four games of the season as he works his way back from a knee injury.

Rookie running back Jonathon Brooks will be staying on the non-football injury list, so the Panthers will have several returning players in the pipeline once the regular season starts.