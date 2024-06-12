 Skip navigation
DK Metcalf: I love Pete Carroll, sad to see him lose his job

  
Published June 12, 2024 05:54 PM

Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf had played for only one head coach during his NFL career until this offseason, when Pete Carroll was fired and replaced by Mike Macdonald.

Metcalf says he’s happy playing for Macdonald, but he misses Carroll, and was disappointed to see the Seahawks fire him.

I love Pete,” Metcalf said, via the News-Tribune. “He’s the one. He’s the reason that I’m standing right here in front of y’all, along with John [Schneider]. He was a great coach for me. Can’t dismiss what he did for me and this organization, you know, before I got here and when I got here. He’s a great coach, a Hall of Fame-caliber coach, in my opinion. But, just sad to see somebody lose their job like that.”

Metcalf continues to talk to Carroll.

“I’ve had conversations with him since then. He’s doing good,” Metcalf said. “That’s all I can do, is keep in contact with him, because he gave me an opportunity to play in this league.”

This year represents a big change for the many Seahawks veterans who have never played for anyone but Carroll.