DK Metcalf, Kenneth Walker miss Thursday’s practice

  
Published December 5, 2024 07:30 PM

The Seahawks downgraded running back Kenneth Walker (ankle/calf) and wide receiver DK Metcalf (shoulder) on Thursday. Both players were limited Wednesday.

Metcalf didn’t practice last Wednesday and Thursday and still played 48 of 64 snaps in the victory over the Jets. For the season, he has 50 receptions for 763 yards and three touchdowns.

It marks the first week Walker has appeared on the report since Week 8 when he had an illness.

He has 145 carries for 542 yards and seven touchdowns this season.

Defensive end Leonard Williams (foot) remained out, and nose tackle Johnathan had a rest day.

Punter Michael Dickson (back) and tight end Brady Russell (foot) again was limited.

Offensive tackle Abraham Lucas (knee) returned to full participation after rehabbing Wednesday.