DK Metcalf officially inactive for Seahawks-Bills

Receiver DK Metcalf is officially inactive for Sunday’s matchup between the Seahawks and Bills.

Metcalf (knee) was doubtful after he did not practice all week, having suffered the injury last week against the Falcons.

Cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett, linebacker Trevis Gipson, guard Sataoa Laumea, nose tackle Cameron Young, defensive end Mike Morris, and defensive end Myles Adams are also inactive for Seattle.

For the Bills, receiver Curtis Samuel, safety Mike Edwards, linebacker Terrel Bernard, linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio, offensive lineman Will Clapp, and defensive tackle Zion Logue are inactive.