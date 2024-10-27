 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_facemasknocallv2_241025.jpg
Why aren’t facemask no-calls reviewable in NFL?
nbc_pft_bearscommanders_241025.jpg
Commanders shouldn’t push Daniels with rib injury
nbc_pft_cowboysfanstour_241025.jpg
Cowboys’ practice facility tours a distraction?

Other PFT Content

San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_facemasknocallv2_241025.jpg
Why aren’t facemask no-calls reviewable in NFL?
nbc_pft_bearscommanders_241025.jpg
Commanders shouldn’t push Daniels with rib injury
nbc_pft_cowboysfanstour_241025.jpg
Cowboys’ practice facility tours a distraction?

Other PFT Content

San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

DK Metcalf officially inactive for Seahawks-Bills

  
Published October 27, 2024 02:55 PM

Receiver DK Metcalf is officially inactive for Sunday’s matchup between the Seahawks and Bills.

Metcalf (knee) was doubtful after he did not practice all week, having suffered the injury last week against the Falcons.

Cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett, linebacker Trevis Gipson, guard Sataoa Laumea, nose tackle Cameron Young, defensive end Mike Morris, and defensive end Myles Adams are also inactive for Seattle.

For the Bills, receiver Curtis Samuel, safety Mike Edwards, linebacker Terrel Bernard, linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio, offensive lineman Will Clapp, and defensive tackle Zion Logue are inactive.