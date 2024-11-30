DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett were full participants Friday, good to go for Sunday

Seahawks wide receivers DK Metcalf (shoulder) and Tyler Lockett (knee) returned to full participation in Friday’s practice. Neither player has a designation for Sunday.

Metcalf and Lockett missed the first two practice days this week.

Metcalf has 46 receptions for 697 yards and three touchdowns, and Lockett 38 receptions for 495 yards and two.

Every player on the roster practiced Friday.

Defensive end Leonard Williams (foot), tight end Brady Russell (foot), offensive tackle Abraham Lucas (knee) and nose tackle Jonathan Hankins (rest) also returned to practice Friday.

The only players with an injury designation are Russell and Finley.