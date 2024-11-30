 Skip navigation
EberflusPFT.jpg
Eberflus’ coaching blunder costs Bears vs. Lions
Parsons says DAL can make a run after Week 13 win
Parsons says DAL can make a run after Week 13 win
'Soft' Dolphins not among NFL best but Packers are
‘Soft’ Dolphins not among NFL best but Packers are

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
EberflusPFT.jpg
Eberflus’ coaching blunder costs Bears vs. Lions
nbc_pftpm_giantcowboyv2_241129.jpg
Parsons says DAL can make a run after Week 13 win
nbc_pftpm_dolphinpackersv2_241129.jpg
‘Soft’ Dolphins not among NFL best but Packers are

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett were full participants Friday, good to go for Sunday

  
Published November 29, 2024 07:16 PM

Seahawks wide receivers DK Metcalf (shoulder) and Tyler Lockett (knee) returned to full participation in Friday’s practice. Neither player has a designation for Sunday.

Metcalf and Lockett missed the first two practice days this week.

Metcalf has 46 receptions for 697 yards and three touchdowns, and Lockett 38 receptions for 495 yards and two.

Every player on the roster practiced Friday.

Defensive end Leonard Williams (foot), tight end Brady Russell (foot), offensive tackle Abraham Lucas (knee) and nose tackle Jonathan Hankins (rest) also returned to practice Friday.

The only players with an injury designation are Russell and Finley.