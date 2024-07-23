Documentary on Steve McNair’s murder is coming next month

Earlier this month, we commemorated the 15th anniversary of the killing of Steve McNair. Next month, Netflix will unveil a documentary focusing on the crime.

Untold: The Murder of Air McNair debuts on August 20.

Quickly ruled a murder-suicide committed by McNair’s 20-year-old girlfriend, suspicion still lingers that it was a double execution.

Whatever it was, McNair was a victim. Dead at only 36, not long after finishing a career that saw him share league MVP honors with Peyton Manning in 2003. McNair also led the Titans to Super Bowl XXXIV, in which Tennessee nearly forced overtime against the Rams.