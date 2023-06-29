 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Caeleb Dressel rediscovered the joy of swimming during months away
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_penske_230701.jpg
Fowler leaps up the leaderboard at Rocket Mortgage
nbc_golf_gc_pendrithandhadwin_230701.jpg
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerdiscussion_230701.jpg
Fowler needs hot putting to win Rocket Mortgage

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Does Ray Horton aspire to return to the NFL? "I don't think they want me"

  By
  Mike Florio,
  • By
  • Mike Florio
  
Published June 29, 2023 07:32 PM

Former NFL assistant coach Ray Horton will cap his first season in the USFL with an appearance in the championship game, as head coach of the Pittsburgh Maulers.

Appearing on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland, Horton was asked whether he aspires to return to the NFL.

“No, because I don’t think that they want me ,” Horton said. “I’ve proven that I can do this at so many levels.”

He explained that his latest “living resume” is that the took a team that finished in last place in 2022 to the championship game.

Horton joined the Brian Flores lawsuit after it was filed, arguing that the Titans did not give him fair consideration for the head-coaching job that went to Mike Mularkey due to race. Mularkey, for his part, admitted that his hire was essentially an inside job , and that the interview of Horton was a sham.

Horton’s case nevertheless will be complicated by the statute of limitations defense — and by the requirement to arbitration claims from his Titans contract. He had been served as the team’s defensive coordinator.

The Maulers play the Birmingham Stallion at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday night for the USFL crown. The game will be televised by NBC.