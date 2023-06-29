Does Ray Horton aspire to return to the NFL? “I don’t think they want me”

Former NFL assistant coach Ray Horton will cap his first season in the USFL with an appearance in the championship game, as head coach of the Pittsburgh Maulers.

Appearing on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland, Horton was asked whether he aspires to return to the NFL.

“No, because I don’t think that they want me ,” Horton said. “I’ve proven that I can do this at so many levels.”

He explained that his latest “living resume” is that the took a team that finished in last place in 2022 to the championship game.

Horton joined the Brian Flores lawsuit after it was filed, arguing that the Titans did not give him fair consideration for the head-coaching job that went to Mike Mularkey due to race. Mularkey, for his part, admitted that his hire was essentially an inside job , and that the interview of Horton was a sham.

Horton’s case nevertheless will be complicated by the statute of limitations defense — and by the requirement to arbitration claims from his Titans contract. He had been served as the team’s defensive coordinator.

The Maulers play the Birmingham Stallion at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday night for the USFL crown. The game will be televised by NBC.