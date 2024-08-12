Dolphins activate Jaelan Phillips off PUP list

The Dolphins are getting a big piece of their defense back on the practice field.

Head coach Mike McDaniel said at his Monday press conference that the team is activating edge rusher Jaelan Phillips from the physically unable to perform list. Phillips tore his Achilles in the team’s Black Friday win over the Jets last year.

The move gives Phillips a little less than a month to work before the team opens the regular season at home against the Jaguars. Phillips’s outlook for that game will come into clearer focus as Week One gets closer, but this is a positive development for the Miami defense under any circumstances.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., edge rusher Bradley Chubb, linebacker Cameron Goode, and guard Isaiah Wynn remain on the PUP list. McDaniel said that he does not expect Beckham to come off the list this week.