Dolphins activate LB David Long Jr. off PUP

  
Published July 28, 2024 11:22 AM

The Dolphins have gotten one of their key defensive players back on the field.

Miami announced on Sunday that the club has activated linebacker David Long Jr. off of the physically unable to perform list.

Long, 27, led the Dolphins in tackles last season. he finished with 113 total, playing 75 percent of Miami’s defensive snaps in his first season with the club. Long also had a sack, a forced fumble, nine tackles for loss, and six quarterback hits.

Miami’s first preseason game will be on Aug. 9 against Atlanta. The Dolphins will host joint practices for the two clubs before they play.