Dolphins activate River Cracraft, put Austin Jackson on IR

  
November 11, 2024

The Dolphins made a number of roster moves ahead of Monday night’s game against the Rams.

They announced that they have activated wide receiver River Cracraft off of injured reserve, signed defensive tackle Neil Farrell off of their practice squad and elevated long snapper Tucker Addington and tackle Jackson Carman from the practice squad on a temporary basis. Tackle Austin Jackson went on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Cracraft has missed the entire regular season with a shoulder injury. He had nine catches for 121 yards and a touchdown for the Dolphins last season.

Jackson started eight games at right tackle, but will miss at least the next four with a knee injury.

Farrell has appeared in two games this season and he recorded one tackle. Addington and Carman will be making theirs first appearances for the Dolphins on Monday night.