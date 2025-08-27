 Skip navigation
Dolphins add CB JuJu Brents off of waivers

  
Published August 27, 2025 01:19 PM

The Dolphins signed Rasul Douglas on Wednesday and they’re adding another cornerback to the mix as well.

The NFL announced that they made a successful waiver claim on JuJu Brents. The Colts cut Brents on Tuesday.

Brents was a 2023 second-round pick and he started eight of the nine games he played as a rookie. He had 43 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in those appearances, but his 2024 campaign ended after two games due to a knee injury.

The Dolphins had a need for cornerback help after trading Jalen Ramsey and losing Kader Kohou and Artie Burns to season-ending injuries. General Manager Chris Grier said on Wednesday that Cam Smith is going on the non-football injury list as well, so Brents and Douglas should both have a shot at early playing time in Miami.