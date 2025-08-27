Dolphins add CB JuJu Brents off of waivers

The Dolphins signed Rasul Douglas on Wednesday and they’re adding another cornerback to the mix as well.

The NFL announced that they made a successful waiver claim on JuJu Brents. The Colts cut Brents on Tuesday.

Brents was a 2023 second-round pick and he started eight of the nine games he played as a rookie. He had 43 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in those appearances, but his 2024 campaign ended after two games due to a knee injury.

The Dolphins had a need for cornerback help after trading Jalen Ramsey and losing Kader Kohou and Artie Burns to season-ending injuries. General Manager Chris Grier said on Wednesday that Cam Smith is going on the non-football injury list as well, so Brents and Douglas should both have a shot at early playing time in Miami.