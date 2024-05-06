Compensatory picks represent an opportunity for smart teams to plan ahead, taking advantage of the league’s complex formula that awards additional draft picks to teams that lose more free agents than they sign. And the Dolphins are the team with the most to look forward to on the compensatory pick front in 2025.

The Dolphins are projected to get two third-round compensatory picks in 2025, according to Nick Korte. That’s because Miami lost two high-priced free agents: Christian Wilkins, who signed a four-year, $110 million contract with the Raiders, and Robert Hunt, who signed a five-year, $100 million contract with the Panthers. Those two contracts are each worth a third-round compensatory pick in 2025 to the Dolphins.

Only one other contract in the league this offseason will net a third-round compensatory pick next year: Kirk Cousins’ four-year, $180 million contract with the Falcons, which will yield the Vikings the highest compensatory pick in 2025.

Other teams that will do well on the compensatory pick front next year include the Ravens, who will get a fourth-round pick for losing Patrick Queen, a fifth-round pick for losing Jadeveon Clowney, and sixth-round picks for losing Geno Stone and John Simpson. The Ravens have historically been the best team in the league at getting compensatory picks, and they’ve done it well again this offseason.

The Seahawks and Bills should also do well in the compensatory pick formula, each adding a fourth-round pick and a fifth-round pick. And the Cowboys project to get three additional fifth-round picks and one in the sixth round through the compensatory formula.