Dolphins blanking Bills, lead 16-0 at halftime

It’s mostly been a struggle for the Dolphins this season, but Miami has been putting it on Buffalo so far on Sunday.

The Dolphins have a 16-0 lead over the Bills at halftime.

Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa tossed an interception that cut the Dolphins’ first drive short. But on the club’s second possession, Tagovailoa finished a 12-play, 92-yard drive with a 9-yard touchdown to Malik Washington.

With a 7-0 lead, the Dolphins scored again on their next possession after stopping a Buffalo fourth-and-1 play with a pass breakup.

Tagovailoa connected with Jaylen Waddle for a 38-yard score, giving Miami a 13-0 lead. Riley Patterson missed the extra point wide right.

But Patterson came back later in the second quarter to hit a 46-yard field goal, giving Miami a 16-point advantage.

As noted by the CBS broadcast, the Dolphins had not held even a 13-point lead over the Bills since 2016.

Buffalo has looked listless on offense, netting just 90 yards and four first downs in the first half. The club was 0-of-6 on third down.

Josh Allen is 9-of-15 for 73 yards. James Cook rushed seven times for 21 yards, also losing a fumble.

On the other side, Tagovailoa is 10-of-14 for 133 yards with two touchdowns and a pick. De’Von Achane has 64 yards on 12 carries plus five catches for 47 yards. Waddle has four catches for 77 yards with a TD.

Needing a spark, the Bills will receive the second-half kickoff.