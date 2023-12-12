Dolphins C Connor Williams out for year with torn ACL

The Dolphins lost a game to the Titans on Monday night and they also lost a starting offensive lineman for the rest of the season.

Center Connor Williams left the game with a knee injury in the first quarter and did not return. On Tuesday, head coach Mike McDaniel said at a press conference that Williams tore his ACL and will therefore be unavailable for any remaining games on the Dolphins schedule.

Williams missed four games earlier this year with a groin injury, but started all nine games he did play for the team. Right guard Robert Hunt and left tackle Terron Armstead were inactive on Monday night, so there’s no shortage of health issues on the line in Miami.

Liam Eichenberg took over at center against Tennessee and is likely to be the ongoing choice at the position now that Williams is out of the picture.