Other PFT Content
Teams think Hunter is ‘best DB’ in 2025 NFL Draft
nbc_csu_firstpickodds_250224.jpg
Unpacking odds for No. 1 overall pick in NFL draft
nbc_csu_qbthrowing_250224.jpg
What can teams learn from QB drills at combine?

Other PFT Content

nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Dolphins claim CB Bump Cooper off waivers from the Seahawks

  
Published February 24, 2025 06:50 PM

The Dolphins claimed cornerback Ryan “Bump” Cooper Jr. off waivers from the Seahawks, the team announced Monday.

Cooper entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent in 2024, signing with the Ravens. He spent most of the season on the practice squad, appearing in one game.

He played six special teams snaps against the Browns on Oct. 27

The Ravens cut him Nov. 19, and the Seahawks signed him to their practice squad a week later.

Cooper signed a futures contract with Seattle at the end of the season.

He finished his collegiate career at Oregon State, appearing in 23 games in two seasons and recording 82 tackles, 1.5 sacks, four interceptions and 22 passes defensed. He was a two-year starter at the College of San Mateo in California prior to transferring to Oregon State.