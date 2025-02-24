Dolphins claim CB Bump Cooper off waivers from the Seahawks

The Dolphins claimed cornerback Ryan “Bump” Cooper Jr. off waivers from the Seahawks, the team announced Monday.

Cooper entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent in 2024, signing with the Ravens. He spent most of the season on the practice squad, appearing in one game.

He played six special teams snaps against the Browns on Oct. 27

The Ravens cut him Nov. 19, and the Seahawks signed him to their practice squad a week later.

Cooper signed a futures contract with Seattle at the end of the season.

He finished his collegiate career at Oregon State, appearing in 23 games in two seasons and recording 82 tackles, 1.5 sacks, four interceptions and 22 passes defensed. He was a two-year starter at the College of San Mateo in California prior to transferring to Oregon State.