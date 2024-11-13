Dolphins claim Jack Stoll, release LB David Long Jr.

The Dolphins have added a tight end.

Miami announced on Wednesday that the club has claimed Jack Stoll off of waivers after Philadelphia cut him this week.

Stoll, 26, appeared in seven games with two starts for the Eagles this year. He was on the field for 49 percent of special teams snaps in and 43 percent of offensive snaps in games played. He caught two passes for 10 yards.

In 57 career games with 28 starts, Still has 22 receptions for 193 yards.

As a corresponding move, the Dolphins released linebacker David Long Jr. He has appeared in eight games with six starts this season, but has played exclusively special teams over the last two weeks. He’s recorded 39 total tackles with two for loss in 2024.

Long is now subject to waivers.