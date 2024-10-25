 Skip navigation
Dolphins DT Zach Sieler out with fractured orbital bone

  
Published October 25, 2024 03:13 PM

The Dolphins are set to have quarterback Tua Tagovailoa back in the lineup against the Cardinals on Sunday, but they are going to be shorthanded on their defensive line.

NFL Media reports that defensive tackle Zach Sieler fractured his orbital bone in practice this week and will not play. Sieler was added to the injury report as a limited participant on Thursday.

Sieler is undergoing further evaluation to determine if he needs surgery. The result of those examinations will determine how much time he misses as a result of the injury.

Sieler has started every game this season. He has 18 tackles, two sacks, an interception, and a fumble recovery in those appearances.