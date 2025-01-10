Dolphins fire WRs coach Wes Welker, STs coordinator Danny Crossman

The Dolphins will not go forward with two coaches in 2025.

Miami announced on Friday that special teams coordinator Danny Crossman and receivers coach/pass game specialist Wes Welker have been fired.

“I am grateful for Danny’s contributions and dedication to the Dolphins over the course of many seasons, as well as the numerous ways he helped me as a head coach,” head coach Mike McDaniel said in a statement. “I also want to thank Wes for his investment here. This was not a decision I came to lightly, but as I have evaluated the season and areas where we must improve, I believe that change is needed and am motivated to do what is best for the team as we move forward.”

Crossman had been with the Dolphins as special teams coordinator since 2019 when he was hired by former head coach Brian Flores. He’s also served as special teams coordinator for the Bills, Lions, and Panthers.

Welker joined Miami in 2022 when McDaniel was hired. A two-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler, Welker previously was San Francisco’s receivers coach from 2019-2021 and an offensive/special teams assistant for Houston from 2017-2018.