Dolphins’ Jack Jones told teammates Marcus Mariota “can’t throw” before overtime interception

  
Published November 17, 2025 05:06 AM

The Dolphins won on Sunday when cornerback Jack Jones intercepted Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota on the first play of overtime. Jones knew it was coming.

Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks revealed after the game that Jones went up to the Dolphins’ front seven just before the interception and told them that Mariota wasn’t capable of beating them, so as long as they stopped the run, Jones would take care of the rest.

“His exact words: He said, ‘Y’all stop the run. He’s gonna throw me the ball because he can’t throw,’” Brooks said.

Jones was correct: Mariota attempted a pass to Commanders tight end Zach Ertz, but Jones stepped in front of it and picked it off. The Dolphins were already in field goal range from the point of Jones’ interception, ran a few more plays to get a little closer, and then kicked the game-winner.