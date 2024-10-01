 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_patriots49ers_240930.jpg
When will Maye supplant Brissett in New England?
nbc_pft_brownsraiders_240930.jpg
Simms: Watson’s poor play is holding Browns back
nbc_pft_bearsramsfalcsaintsv2_240930.jpg
Cousins: Falcons still have ‘a lot to fix’

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_patriots49ers_240930.jpg
When will Maye supplant Brissett in New England?
nbc_pft_brownsraiders_240930.jpg
Simms: Watson’s poor play is holding Browns back
nbc_pft_bearsramsfalcsaintsv2_240930.jpg
Cousins: Falcons still have ‘a lot to fix’

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dolphins lose Jaelan Phillips to knee injury

  
Published September 30, 2024 09:54 PM

The Dolphins are trailing the Titans 19-6 in the third quarter, and their chances of coming back to win have taken a hit with the loss of defensive end Jaelan Phillips.

Phillips has a knee injury and has been ruled out.

The Titans lost quarterback Will Levis and have turned to backup Mason Rudolph, and the Dolphins would like to have Phillips to put pressure on Rudolph. But with the Titans leading by 10, they’re likely to keep the ball mostly on the ground the rest of the way.

The Dolphins’ offense hasn’t been able to do much of anything since Tua Tagovailoa went on injured reserve with a concussion, and that’s continuing tonight in Tyler Huntley’s first start in Miami. The Dolphins are a mess.