Dolphins lose Jaelan Phillips to knee injury

The Dolphins are trailing the Titans 19-6 in the third quarter, and their chances of coming back to win have taken a hit with the loss of defensive end Jaelan Phillips.

Phillips has a knee injury and has been ruled out.

The Titans lost quarterback Will Levis and have turned to backup Mason Rudolph, and the Dolphins would like to have Phillips to put pressure on Rudolph. But with the Titans leading by 10, they’re likely to keep the ball mostly on the ground the rest of the way.

The Dolphins’ offense hasn’t been able to do much of anything since Tua Tagovailoa went on injured reserve with a concussion, and that’s continuing tonight in Tyler Huntley’s first start in Miami. The Dolphins are a mess.