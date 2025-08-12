Dolphins OL Bayron Matos expects to play again, but it’s unclear when he will return

Dolphins offensive lineman Bayron Matos still hasn’t returned to practice after a scary incident during the first training camp session.

His agent told Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald that Matos feels like himself again, wants to play again and expects to play again. It is unclear whether doctors will clear Matos to return this season, however.

Matos was helicoptered to the hospital after an injury in practice.

He had movement in all his extremities a day after the injury occurred.

Matos spent last season on the Dolphins’ practice squad. He has not appeared in any regular-season games.