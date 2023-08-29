Dolphins open up cap space by reworking Cedrick Wilson’s contract

The Dolphins have freed up some more cap space ahead of the start of the regular season.

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that they have reworked the contract of wide receiver Cedrick Wilson. They converted $3 million of his $5 million guaranteed salary and voided the final year of his deal so he becomes a free agent after the 2023 season. There are also $2.5 million in incentives available.

Wilson had 12 catches for 136 yards during the 2022 season.

The move opens around $3 million in cap space for the Dolphins. They were linked to running back Dalvin Cook before he signed with the Jets and have been mentioned as possible suitors in a trade for Jonathan Taylor, so they may have some ideas about what they’d like to do with that extra room.