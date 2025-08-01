Dolphins put Kader Kohou on IR, sign QB Brett Gabbert

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said earlier this week that cornerback Kader Kohou will miss the entire season with a knee injury and the team made a roster move reflecting that turn of events on Friday.

Kohou has been placed on injured reserve. The fourth-year player will now begin the process of recovering from the injury and rehabbing to pick up where he left off in 2026.

The Dolphins filled Kohou’s roster spot by signing quarterback Brett Gabbert. Gabbert, who is the younger brother of former NFL quarterback Blaine Gabbert, spent a couple of months with the team earlier this year after going undrafted in April.

Gabbert joins Tua Tagovailoa, Zach Wilson, and seventh-round pick Quinn Ewers on the depth chart in Miami.