Dolphins rout Falcons 34-10 for their second win of the season

The Falcons came into Sunday’s home game against the Dolphins as heavy favorites, but anyone backing them wound up regretting that call.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw four touchdowns and the Dolphins defense shut down the Kirk Cousins-led Falcons offense in a 34-10 win. It’s the second win of the season for the Dolphins and a welcome change of fortune for the quarterback.

Tagovailoa threw three interceptions in Week 6 and three more in Week 7, but he was on his game for the entirety of Sunday’s contest. He opened the scoring by hitting running back De’Von Achane for a short touchdown late in the first quarter and then added scoring passes to Malik Washington, Jaylen Waddle, and rookie Ollie Gordon over the rest of the afternoon.

Tagovailoa finished the day 20-of-26 for 205 yards while Gordon and Achane ran 28 times for 113 yards. Eight receivers caught passes and Waddle led the way with five catches for 99 yards.

Cousins made his first start since being benched late last season and there was little reason for the Falcons to second guess their decision to go with Michael Penix. Cousins was 21-of-31 for 173 yards and a touchdown to wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge when Atlanta was down by 31 points.

It didn’t help Cousins that running back Bijan Robinson never got going against a previously leaky Dolphins defense. He ran nine times for 25 yards and the Falcons were missing wide receiver Drake London in addition to Penix. They’ll hope to have both players back in New England in Week 9 and they’ll also be hoping that safety Jessie Bates’ ankle injury isn’t a serious one.

The Dolphins will have a quick turnaround to host the Ravens on Thursday night and they’ll be looking to keep things rolling after snapping a three-game losing streak.