Dolphins sign 12 undrafted free agents

  
Published May 10, 2024 10:44 AM

The Dolphins announced the signing of 12 undrafted free agents on Friday.

Quarterback Gavin Hardison is one of the new members of the club. Hardison spent the last five years at UTEP and completed 570-of-1,061 passes for 7,963 yards and 40 touchdowns during his time at the school.

The Dolphins also signed tackle Bayron Matos, who will not count against the 90-man roster limit because he is part of the International Player Pathway Program. Matos played basketball at New Mexico before transferring to South Florida, where he also played a couple of games for the football team.

Florida Atlantic wide receiver Je’Quan Burton, Rhode Island safety Jordan Colbert, Louisville cornerback Storm Duck, Syracuse cornerback Isaiah Johnson, Ohio State offensive lineman Matthew Jones, UTEP offensive lineman Andrew Meyer, UCLA linebacker Grayson Murphy, Colorado defensive tackle Leonard Payne, TCU safety Mark Perry, and Wisconsin tight end Hayden Rucci round out the group.